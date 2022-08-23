Dearborn police seek person of interest who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital

Dearborn police are looking for a person of interest who may have information about a non fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 21, 2022. Photo provided by Dearborn police.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for help identifying a person who dropped off a wounded individual at a hospital in Dearborn.

According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 21, a person was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital Fairlane in Dearborn. The individual was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds.

The wounded person was dropped off by an unknown individual, who police want to identify in hopes of speaking with them to learn more about what happened. Photos of the person of interest and the vehicle they were driving can be found below.

Dearborn police say the person who was shot has undergone surgery and is in critical condition as of Tuesday. No other details have been released yet, but they will be “at a later date,” officials said.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person of interest is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Ad

Dearborn police are looking for a person of interest who may have information about a non fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 21, 2022. Photo provided by Dearborn police. (Dearborn Police Department)

Dearborn police are looking for a person of interest who may have information about a non fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 21, 2022. Photo provided by Dearborn police. (Dearborn Police Department)

Dearborn police are looking for a person of interest who may have information about a non fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 21, 2022. Photo provided by Dearborn police. (Dearborn Police Department)