Uncle charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face at Detroit home

Detroit police at the scene where a 5-year-old boy fatally shot himself while playing with a gun at a home on Oakfield Avenue on Aug. 22, 2022.

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old Detroit boy who fatally shot himself in the face while playing with a gun has been charged in connection with the boy’s death.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced six charges against Keon Pritchett, 29, in connection with the death of 5-year-old Carlin McDaniel, the man’s nephew.

At about 10:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, the child reportedly got ahold of an unsecured handgun in the room of a Detroit home located on Oakfield Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway. Police say the boy appears to have turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the face.

The boy was taken to the hospital by someone in the home, but ultimately died from his injuries.

Police say the boy’s 7-year-old brother and the boys’ uncle, Pritchett, were in the home when the incident occurred. The uncle currently has custody of the boys, officials said.

Detroit police said Monday night that they could not initially find the firearm used in the incident.

The 29-year-old uncle was in police custody as of Tuesday, Aug. 23. On Thursday, he was formally charged with one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of a felon in possession of ammunition, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned sometime Thursday.

Officials say parts of this incident are still under investigation. The mother of the 5-year-old boy was said to be is distraught, has been cooperative with the investigation.

