Crews installing new pipe at Metro Detroit water main break site, working to ‘fully close’ main

Repairs continue at the site of a major water main break at Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron treatment facility in Metro Detroit on Sept. 1. Photo provided by GLWA.

Crews are working Thursday to install parts of a new pipe that are replacing a damaged pipe at the site of a major water main break in Metro Detroit.

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Wednesday that all parts of a replacement pipe, which have been delivered in three pieces, had arrived at their Lake Huron treatment facility and are being installed. The final segment of the new pipe was placed as of Thursday, with crews working to install it and “complete all the connections between pipes that are required to fully close the transmission main.”

The 48-feet of a 10-foot-diameter pipe are replacing part of a pipe where a leak was discovered earlier this month. That leak triggered a temporary widespread boil water notice for more than 20 Metro Detroit communities. Those notices have since been lifted, but water pressure continues to be be impacted in affected communities.

Repairs have been ongoing since the leak was discovered on Aug. 13, but work has been slowed by recent delivery delays of the replacement pipe.

The replacement pipe was originally scheduled to be delivered to the repair site on Tuesday, Aug. 22. That delivery was delayed, and the replacement pipe was then expected to arrive in pieces between the following Thursday through Sunday. The GLWA expected all pieces to arrive by Sunday, Aug. 28, but that did not happen.

Officials said two pieces arrived and were placed by Tuesday, Aug. 30, and the third and final piece of the pipe was being sized, cut and placed on Wednesday. The GLWA wrote Wednesday that it “may take several days to complete all the connections between pipes that are required to fully close the transmission main.”

The delivery delays have officially set back the repair timeline, which was initially set at three weeks and expected to end by Sept. 3. GLWA officials first said an updated repair timeline would be announced after all parts of the replacement pipe arrived at the repair site. Officials said Wednesday, however, that an updated timeline would instead be announced after the water main is “fully closed.”

The water system, which distributes drinking water to GLWA customers in the northern part of its service area, was said to be stable as of Monday. Still, affected communities are being asked to limit their outdoor water usage while the water main undergoes repairs.

Residents should continue checking for news on local boil water notices, as new advisories could be issued if deemed necessary, until repairs are complete.

Repairs continue at the site of a major water main break at Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron treatment facility in Metro Detroit on Aug. 30. Photo provided by GLWA. (Great Lakes Water Authority)