Morning 4: Family says teen charged in 4-part shooting spree that killed 3 thought world was ending -- and other stories

Here are the top stories for the morning of Sept. 3, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says

Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit.

Read more here.

Is Matthew Stafford watching the Detroit Lions on ‘Hard Knocks’? Here’s what he said

Is former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watching this season of “Hard Knocks”? Local 4′s Hank Winchester spoke with him about the hottest topic surrounding his old team.

See the story here.

Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment 2 days after man killed her while visiting, police say

A woman was found dead inside an Ann Arbor apartment two days after she was killed by a man who visited her, police said.

Read more here.

EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

It’s the kind of calculation many Americans will face as booster shots that target currently circulating omicron strains become available to a population with widely varying risks and levels of immunity.

Learn more here.

Weather: Rain chances move into Metro Detroit for part of the holiday weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 10K in the dark on Sept. 3, 2022

