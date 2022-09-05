Police: Man put children in different vehicle after rollover crash, then was struck, killed while walking

Police believe a pedestrian who was struck and killed was the driver of a vehicle that crashed and rolled over on westbound I-94 near Harper Avenue.

Police were initially called to the rollover crash at 1:20 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 5) where witnesses reported a woman who was the passenger in the vehicle and had a critical head injury. The woman was transported to a hospital.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle had been driving recklessly, ran off the roadway, then crashed and overturned.

Police determined the man driving the vehicle had fled the scene after putting children from the vehicle into an unknown vehicle. While other troopers were responding to the scene, they discovered a pedestrian had been struck and killed in the left lane of eastbound I-94 near Gratiot Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation revealed that the man killed was the driver of the vehicle that crashed. The driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

The woman in the crashed vehicle has not been identified. The children were located and were not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the family involved, or the crash, is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

