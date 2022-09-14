72º

Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side triggers shelter-in-place advisory for some residents

Anyone near Constance Avenue, Asbury Park asked to shelter indoors amid police investigation

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Detroit police set up near a home where a barricaded gunman situation takes place on Sept. 14, 2022. (Sunny Shields/WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking residents in the area of Constance Avenue and Asbury Park on Detroit’s west side to shelter in place Wednesday morning amid a barricaded gunman situation.

Detroit police are investigating an active barricaded gunman situation as of 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 16000 block of Constance Avenue. Officers and special response teams are set up in the area.

Nearby residents and anyone in the area are being asked to avoid the area and stay indoors and away from windows.

Investigators say the barricaded gunman is believed to have been involved in a homicide that happened Tuesday night on Greenfield Road in Detroit. Several people have been removed from the home with the barricaded gunman inside, including minors, officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit -- we’ll share updates as we receive them.

