Detroit police want help finding missing 68-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 68-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Leonard Greenwood was last seen on Monday (Sept. 5) at 10 a.m. 3500 block of Third Avenue in Detroit.

Greenwood was seen at the Detroit Rescue Mission.

He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and red gym shoes.

Greenwood’s family says they’re concerned for his well-being because he suffers from slight memory loss.

Leonard Greenwood Details Age 68 Height 5′7″ Hair Salt and pepper hair, mustache and beard Weight 150 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

