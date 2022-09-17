74º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 68-year-old man

Leonard Greenwood last seen on September 5

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Michigan Man, Missing Man
Police are seeking information about a 68-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 68-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Leonard Greenwood was last seen on Monday (Sept. 5) at 10 a.m. 3500 block of Third Avenue in Detroit.

Greenwood was seen at the Detroit Rescue Mission.

He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and red gym shoes.

Greenwood’s family says they’re concerned for his well-being because he suffers from slight memory loss.

Leonard GreenwoodDetails
Age68
Height5′7″
HairSalt and pepper hair, mustache and beard
Weight150 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter