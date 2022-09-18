Detroiters growing frustrated with street flooding related to an unrepaired water main break

Detroit citizens are concerned with street flooding caused by a water main break that has not been repaired.

William Batchelor has lived on Cruse Street on Detroit’s west side for two years, water has almost completely surrounded his home. He put up a fishing rod as a symbolic protest, “somebody will get seriously hurt out here.”

Batchelor reached out to Local 4 after saying his concerns fell on deaf ears.

“These are my people, I don’t want anyone to get hurt, so I put these cones up myself,” said William, “one day I thought it was raining, then day two just kept getting worse, and [it] started bubbling, look at this street, it’s cracked, it’ll sink.”

Neighbors said that the stretch of road was just re-paved, but now it’s in desperate need of repairs.

William Batchelor expressed his frustrations and told Local 4, “if I don’t pay my taxes they will take my house, so I pay my taxes, and this is what I gotta go through.”

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) said they were first notified on Monday and that an inspector was in the area within hours, that’s how it was determined there was a water main break.

In a statement, DWSD said,

Fortunately, no residents were out of water service. This is why the water main was left on. We apologize for the inconvenience of the street flooding. DWSD will make the repair early next week and we will inform residents if and when they will temporarily be without water service during that work. Detroit Water and Sewerage Department statement

