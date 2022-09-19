77º

Local News

33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County

Trooper treated at hospital for minor injuries

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County, Scio Township, Canton Township, News, Crash, OWI, Operating While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated, MSP, Michigan State Police, Trooper, I-94, Seeb Road
A Michigan State Police trooper was parked, and investigating a crash on I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when another driver crashed into the patrol car. (Michigan State Police)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County.

A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.

The drivers involved in the initial crash and in the second crash are both suspected of driving while intoxicated. The trooper was blocking a lane for a tow truck driver when the patrol car was struck.

The trooper was inside the vehicle during the crash. The trooper was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The 33-year-old from Canton Township was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter