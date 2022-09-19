33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County

A Michigan State Police trooper was parked, and investigating a crash on I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when another driver crashed into the patrol car.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County.

A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.

The drivers involved in the initial crash and in the second crash are both suspected of driving while intoxicated. The trooper was blocking a lane for a tow truck driver when the patrol car was struck.

The trooper was inside the vehicle during the crash. The trooper was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The 33-year-old from Canton Township was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

