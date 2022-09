The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects who broke into American Coney Island and stole an empty cash register.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects who broke into American Coney Island and stole an empty cash register.

The incident occurred at 5:33 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 100 block of West Lafayette in Detroit.

The suspects fled on foot. Detectives are investigating a couple more break-ins that occurred in that area.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.