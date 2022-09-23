Morning 4: Man accused of killing, mutilating and cannibalizing man pleads guilty to murder -- and more news

Michigan man pleads guilty to murdering 25-year-old; Police say he killed, ate parts of victim

Michigan man accused of killing, eating parts of college student pleads guilty to murder

A Michigan man accused of killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student in 2019 has pleaded guilty to murder.

Mark Latunski was charged in the murder of Kevin Bacon in 2019. Prosecutors said the two met on a dating app, which Latunski used to lure the 25-year-old to his home in Shiawassee County.

Watch live: Tracking Hurricane Fiona as it barrels toward Canada

Hurricane Fiona is projected to approach northeastern Canada late in the day Friday as a still-powerful storm.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch over extensive coastal expanses of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona should reach the area as a “large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds.”

Sexual assault investigation against former House Speaker Lee Chatfield goes to Attorney General

The sexual assault investigation against former House Speaker Lee Chatfield is now in the hands of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, which is standard practice in these cases.

Michigan State Police have completed their investigation. The prosecutor’s office will now determine if there is a case and if charges will be filed.

Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years

“Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier.

Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.”

