Detroit judge raises bond in assault case of 78-year-old woman

‘I’m just not willing to take that chance with this defendant’

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

In June, Johnson broke into the 78-year-old woman’s home, pulled her pants down, and pressed against her while she was working on a crossword puzzle.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lodewyck Street on Detroit’s east side.

Prosecutors described what Johnson admitted to police while in court Friday (Sept. 23).

“Once he entered the home, he pushed her down while she was trying to fight him off,” said Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Elizabeth Dornik.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the attack was cowardly. Prosecutor Kym Worthy said it was an attack on our most vulnerable.

The home invasion and attempted sexual assault of the 78-year-old woman prompted a 36th District Court Magistrate to give Johnson a $5,000.00 bond.

Dornik described the bond as insulting and wildly inappropriate.

36th District Court Judge Kenneth King raised Johnson’s bond to $50,000 and, at Friday’s hearing, he said he had to address the bond again.

“That 78-year-old woman’s house was violated,” said King. “She was violated by the horror she felt at that particular time.”

King raised Johnson’s bond a second time to $100,000 cash.

“I’m just not willing to take that chance with this defendant,” King said.

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

