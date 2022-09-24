Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news

The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township

Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.

Matthews, whose legal name was Jim Nicolai, was found murdered in his Chesterfield Township condo Friday (Sept. 23).

Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime.

Rapper using TikTok to help the Detroit community he grew up in

Tray Little, a rapper with a significant TikTok following is using social media to raise money to accomplish his goal of revitalizing the Detroit community he grew up in.

Iconic business in Port Huron closing mill after 98 years

Dunn Paper, an icon and prominent employer in Port Huron, announced it’s closing its doors for good just shy of its 100th birthday.

