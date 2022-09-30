Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township.

Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.

At about 6:56 a.m. Friday, a vehicle and a bicyclist collided in the area, police said. The bicyclist “sustained serious injuries,” and was hospitalized and listed in critical condition.

Further details of that crash have not yet been released.

As police were investigating that car-bicycle crash, another crash reportedly occurred in the same area at about 9:23 a.m. Police say that two commercial vehicles collided with one another at the same intersection. It is unclear exactly what type of vehicles they were.

A source says one individual involved in that crash was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. Police say the crash resulted in “multiple serious injuries to both drivers.” A source told Local 4 that the crash was fatal, and that one individual had died. It is currently unclear if the crash was fatal.

It is believed that all individuals involved in the crashes are adults. No other details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call Van Buren police at 734-699-8930. The investigation is ongoing.

