What we learned about a Dearborn child abuse case during arraignment for parents

Two parents from Dearborn are accused of abusing their little girl, who is just weeks old. The signs of the alleged abuse were first spotted at a pediatrician’s office in Dearborn. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Detroit, where the 52-week-old girl is still recovering.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Two parents from Dearborn are accused of abusing their little girl, who is just weeks old.

The signs of the alleged abuse were first spotted at a pediatrician’s office in Dearborn. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Detroit, where the six-week-old girl is still recovering.

The judge set a high bond for both parents.

Things got very intense in the courtroom as Amy Taulbee, and Murtadha Almeamaar were both officially charged with first-degree child abuse.

Before an outburst about the bond, the Dearborn couple individually sat before a judge for their alleged crimes against their infant child.

Read: Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized

On Sept. 29, the baby was taken to a local pediatrician’s office with multiple bruises on her head, neck, and stomach. Some of those bruises seem even to show signs of strangulation. Thankfully someone from the office was able to contact the police.

From there, the child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, where they determined the child was being physically abused. Both parents, in their early 30s, were taken into custody shortly afterward.

Taulbee was given a bond of $100,000 cash/no 10%, with a GPS tether, and that’s when the outburst started.

Almeamaar was very quiet as he was hit with an additional charge of habitual offender -- second offense. Because of that, he was given a bond of $250,000 cash with a GPS tether.

The preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.