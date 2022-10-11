Morning 4: Poll results show where Macomb County voters stand on gov. race, Trump, Biden, more -- and other news

Democratic incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) and her 2022 Republican opponent Tudor Dixon (right)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden

A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where they stand on key races and issues ahead of the November election.

The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.

Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus

A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College.

‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State

A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”

Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after receiving complaints from several customers who had trouble getting their vehicle titles.

The Secretary of State first started investigating the dealership in February 2021. A general compliance inspection found multiple issues, and Carvana entered an 18-month probation period, starting on May 7, 2021.

Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city

Are you buying a house? Selling? Hanging tight until the housing market chills out a bit more?

Wherever you’re at on your home-owning journey, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the current value of your home and homes in your area.

We’ve got a map that can help: We’re sharing the average home value for each Metro Detroit city, according to data from Zillow’s Home Value Index.

