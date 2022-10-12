Morning 4: Attorneys for Crumbley parents ask court to prevent prosecutor from sending emails to Oxford parents -- and more news

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents

Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a motion in an effort to stop Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from sending email updates on their case to Oxford High School parents.

The attorneys say McDonald is making unfair statements about their clients, and that only the families of the students killed qualify as victims in the case against the Crumbley parents, not the rest of the students who were terrorized that day.

See the story here.

Algae buildup causes smelly mess on Lake St. Clair, ruins million-dollar view

Algae has taken over parts of Lake St. Clair, ruining what residents say was once a million-dollar view of the lake in Harrison Township.

See more here.

Jason Carr: This 80s band was severely underrated -- and they have the hits to prove it

ABC is another Eighties act that is severely underrated. This is a band that cranked out hit after hit during the first part of the decade. You know them mainly for “The Look of Love” and “Poison Arrow,” but also “When Smokey Sings” and “How To Be A Millionaire.”

Read the blog here.

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

We’re exploring home value data across the area, and identified the 15 zip codes with the highest average home value in Metro Detroit.

See the data here.