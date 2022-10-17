Morning 4: How to walk the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge in Michigan

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it

There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking a giant suspension bridge, the longest of its kind in the world.

SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, officially opened on Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain.

Search for suspect continues after shots fired outside Macomb Mall in Roseville on Sunday

Police are still searching for the person who fired shots outside the Macomb Mall in Roseville on Sunday.

An altercation between two groups of people started inside of the mall and spilled into the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Shots were fired at 2:15 p.m.

Michigan football puts ‘easy schedule’ talks to rest with dismantling of Penn State

For the first half of the college football season, the only thing anybody wanted to say about Michigan was that it had an easy schedule. But after a thorough and convincing beatdown of No. 10 Penn State, the Wolverines should start getting some of the respect they deserve.

The first two weeks of Big Ten play pitted Michigan against an underrated Maryland team and one of the best defenses in the country at Iowa. But those were just appetizers leading up to this week’s main course: A matchup between two undefeated, top-10 teams.

Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy holds ‘The Life of James’ live concert, going away fundraiser

Evrod Cassimy’s last day with WDIV is Nov. 4. He has decided to leave Local 4 and move to his hometown of Chicago.

Cassimy is holding a special going away concert fundraiser. He is donating nearly $50,000 that he’s raised to Cass Tech High School students through the Triangle Society nonprofit.

