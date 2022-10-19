40º

Prisoner fatally stabs cellmate, severely injures inmate at Macomb Correctional Facility

One victim was stabbed multiple times in the back, arm, and face

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A prisoner fatally stabbed his cellmate and severely injured an inmate at the Macomb Correctional Facility as they were coming back from chow.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning.

Police say one of the victims was stabbed multiple times in the back, arm, and face.

Staff members called an ambulance for the injured prisoner once he was subdued.

Officers checked the prisoner’s cell for drugs and later discovered his cellmate had severe injuries and was later pronounced dead.

There is no known motive at the moment.

Michigan State Police were contacted and arrived on the scene Tuesday.

The prisoner who was stabbed after chow was treated at the hospital and returned to prison.

