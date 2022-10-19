Taylor police want help identifying owner of vehicle involved in drive-by shooting

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are asking the public to help them identify the owner of a car involved in a drive-by shooting in Taylor.

The shooting happened on Sept. 27. The victim was shot four times in what police said was an unprovoked drive-by shooting near the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.

Despite being shot, the victim took a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Police want help identifying the owner of the vehicle.

Police believe the vehicle is a 4-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6 that is silver in color. It has a vanity dealer plate attached to the rear and possibly a temporary license plate in the rear window.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or its owner is asked to contact Detective Matthew Oliver at (734) 287-6611 Ext. 2015.

