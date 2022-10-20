Grandmother in custody after 2-year-old child stabbed at Detroit apartment

A toddler is in stable condition after being stabbed by a relative in a Detroit apartment early Thursday morning.

DETROIT – A toddler is back home recovering after being stabbed by a relative in a Detroit apartment early Thursday morning, according to police.

Detroit police are investigating the non-fatal stabbing that occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive, near East Warren Avenue. The family said a 56-year-old woman stabbed the 2-year-old child.

Local 4 visited the family at their home in Oak Park Thursday afternoon. The toddler had been released from the hospital, with multiple lacerations on his head and a bandaged wrist.

The parents said the toddler’s grandmother stabbed him. She’s in police custody.

The grandmother would regularly watch the toddler as the parents relied on her for childcare. The family was shocked to hear what happened. They are fully cooperating with the police investigation.

