Detroit grandma charged with child abuse, assault in stabbing of 2-year-old boy

DETROIT – A 56-year-old woman was charged Friday in the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandson at a Detroit apartment.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday, Oct. 21, that Alisha Caver, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with the stabbing of her toddler grandson. At about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, the 2-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed in the side of his head at an apartment on Chrysler Drive near East Warren Avenue.

Authorities say Caver stabbed the boy several times in the right side of his head with a knife. It is still unclear what exactly led to the stabbing.

The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. He was later released to his family in Oak Park Thursday afternoon, and had multiple lacerations on his head and a bandaged wrist.

The family told Local 4 Thursday that they relied on the grandmother for child care, and that she would often watch and care for the boy. Family members said they were shocked to hear about the stabbing.

Caver was charged Friday with one count of first-degree child abuse, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and one count of felonious assault. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.