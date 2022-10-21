Accused Oxford High School shooter expected to plead guilty to murder, terrorism charges

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022. A judge on Thursday, June 23, 2022 postponed a murder trial until January in the case of the teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring others at a Michigan high school. Lawyers for Crumbley said a September trial date wouldn't leave enough time to go through evidence and prepare. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool)

The teen charged in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School last fall is expected to plead guilty to multiple felony charges, including murder and terrorism.

Ethan Crumbley, the teen who was charged as an adult in the shooting death of four of his fellow classmates at Oxford High School in Nov. 2021, is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges on Monday, according to Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor David Williams.

It would be the first time a school shooter was convicted of terrorism. A court hearing is expected to take place on Monday morning. Prosecutors did not offer any plea agreement or reduction in charges.

The accused shooter is facing several felony charges as an adult in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School that wounded seven people and killed four students: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Read: Oxford High School shooting timeline: What happened before, inside school and afterward

Crumbley is facing 24 felony charges as an adult, including:

One count of terrorism causing death;

Four counts of first-degree murder;

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The accused shooter was denied bond during his arraignment. His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. A court filing in January revealed that Crumbley “intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense.”

Related: Parents of accused Oxford shooter ask Michigan Supreme Court to dismiss their case