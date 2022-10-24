64º

Local News

Morning 4: Some dry shampoo products recalled due to benzene concern -- and more news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Oct. 24, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Unilever recall (FDA)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

FDA issues recall of certain dry shampoos, potential presence of cancer causing chemical

Unilever, the owner of brands like Dove, Nexxus, and Suave, has issued a voluntary recall of dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit.

Full list: First-round schedule for Michigan high school football playoffs

The first-round schedule for the Michigan high school football playoffs was released on Sunday.

Here are the pairings for the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs, which begin Oct. 28-29.

Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County

A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County.

Weather: Warm, mild Monday before rain returns to Metro Detroit

