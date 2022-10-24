Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit.

Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.

The man was dead when officers arrived, and appeared to have suffered from at least one gunshot wound. His identity is unknown at this time.

No other details have been provided at this time. Police are still investigating.

