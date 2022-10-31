Michigan State Police: On-duty Taylor police officer fatally hit pedestrian

TAYLOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Taylor, they say an on-duty police officer hit a man walking across the street.

A Taylor Police officer was responding to a call in Taylor near Westlake Avenue and Goddard Road at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Monday, according to an MSP tweet.

The officer was reportedly driving the speed limit, looking for an address on his left when he struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old man from Taylor, was pronounced dead on the scene.