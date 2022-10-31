Unidentified: Young man’s remains discovered by Detroit firefighters in vacant home 39 years ago

DETROIT – The charred remains of a young Black man were found by fire crews at a vacant home in Detroit 39 years ago. He still hasn’t been identified.

Firefighters found his remains after extinguishing a fire at a vacant home in Detroit on October 31, 1983.

Officials estimate that he was between 15 to 25 years old when he died.

He was 5′9′' and weighed 145 pounds. He was not recognizable due to the fire.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We're working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families.