Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on major races 1 week before election -- and more news

This combination of photos shows Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, left, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the Detroit Economic Club, on Oct. 21, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.

See key findings from the poll here.

Jury convicts 2 after bloody palm print on child helped identify killers in Macomb County cold case

A jury has convicted two brothers of murder in the brutal 2013 slayings of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

Tina Geiger, 36, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger were stabbed to death in their Clinton Township apartment on July 24, 2013. Krissy was sexually assaulted.

Read more here.

Here are the Michigan counties with the most deer vs. vehicle crashes last year

The AAA is reminding drivers about the dangers of crashes involving deer with their “Don’t Veer for Deer” campaign.

Over 42% of vehicle crashes involving deer happen in Michigan during the months of October, November and December, according to AAA.

See where they occur the most.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.

The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

Learn more here.