57º

Local News

Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Plymouth Township

Man dies from injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Plymouth Township, Wayne County, Local, Crash, Crime
Police lights. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian this weekend in Plymouth Township.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 30) on Beck Road between Powell and North Territorial roads.

Police said a man was struck by a car that’s believed to have been a 2007-2010 Pontiac Solstice. The color of the car is unknown, but it has damage to the front passenger side, including to the headlight and fog light assembly.

The pedestrian died from his injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Plymouth Township police at 734-354-3232.

This is a stock photo of the type of car police believe was involved:

A Pontiac Solstice. (Plymouth Township Police Department)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email