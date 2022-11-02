Police want help finding driver of Dodge Charger who struck 17-year-old skateboarder, fled

Police are asking for anyone with any information about a hit-and-run crash that left a 17-year-old hospitalized to come forward.

The incident happened at 3:07 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 25). The suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Police said the driver struck the 17-year-old boy from behind while he was on his skateboard traveling eastbound on Joy Road near Stahelin Avenue.

The driver did not stop at the scene of the crash. The 17-year-old was transported by medics to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

