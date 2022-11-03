Morning 4: What you should be doing with your leaves instead of raking them -- and other stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Why you should stop raking your leaves right now

Do you really need to rake the leaves from your lawn? According to Sam Bauer, a turf grass researcher at the University of Minnesota, the best thing for your lawn is to mow it.

Learn more here.

Former Holly student says teacher initiated sexual relationship after asking for number to tutor her

A former high school student in Holly said her teacher initiated a sexual relationship with her after originally asking for her phone number to he could be her tutor, officials said.

Police received a complaint in May from a woman who said a man had had inappropriate contact with her while he was her teacher at Holly High School from 2012-2014.

Read the report here.

Is it RSV, a cold, the flu or COVID? What to know about the differences between illnesses

The flu, a cold, COVID and RSV are all respiratory infections caused by viruses.

While many of their symptoms overlap, there are often differences in the severity of illness.

Here’s a breakdown of the infections and their symptoms.

Husband charged with murder after Waterford woman killed with wrench while sleeping

The husband of a Waterford woman who was beaten to death with a wrench while she was sleeping has been charged with murder.

Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death inside her Waterford home on Oct. 16. Her husband, Justin Wagenberg, has been charged with her murder.

See the story here.