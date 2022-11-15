Morning 4: Snow could accumulate in Metro Detroit starting Tuesday -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools

A 16-year-old girl was arrested for making threats that led to classes being canceled at two Oakland County schools on Monday.

Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School were closed on Monday.

2 officers, supervisor suspended in connection with shooting that killed 27-year-old woman in Detroit

Detroit police Chief James White announced Monday that he’d suspended two officers and one supervisor in connection with the police shooting and death of a 27-year-old woman last week.

White had questions about the timing and decision-making by superiors.

Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit

Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan.

An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe.

Alligators are being found more than 1,000 miles from their natural habitat, turning up in waterways and backyards around Metro Detroit. So, why is this becoming more common?

Local 4 went undercover to expose a thriving market for reptiles and discover where they’re ending up.

35-year-old driver killed when SUV drifts off road, crashes into tree in Oakland County

A 35-year-old driver was killed Monday when his SUV drifted off the road and crashed into a tree in Oakland County, officials said.

