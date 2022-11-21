Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks

Although Metro Detroit has been hit with cold temperatures and snow, residents at an Oakland County apartment complex have been dealing with no heat. Building management is aware of the issue and gave residents space heaters in the mean time.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks.

Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks.

“No kid should have to cry themselves to sleep because they’re cold,” said Amanda Claus, a resident of the Waterford Square Apartments.

Claus says this problem has persisted for at least a month and nothing has been fixed.

Building management is aware of the situation and claims it is a result of a boiler problem.

“Saturday I get a text from the office saying that they’re aware of no heat in our building and they’re gonna get someone out to fix it. Which was Saturday. Here we are Sunday and nothing. They won’t take nothing off of our rent,” said Claus.

While the issue is being addressed, Amanda says residents of the building were given space heaters to warm things up.

However, space heaters come with another list of concerns.

“We can only have one plugged in at a time in our living room or it blows our fuses,” she explained. “This whole building has no heat. What if somebody leaves and leaves it on and it’s too close to a curtain or a blanket? I’m scared to even put it on the carpet.”

Local 4 reached out to the Waterford Square Apartments spokesperson for comment but has not received a response.