Morning 4: Warren resident killed in overnight rollover crash in Roseville -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash

A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover crash overnight in Roseville, police said.

Read the report here.

Tips for keeping your energy bill down this winter

With a new federal report forecasting that U.S. consumers will pay even more to heat their homes this winter than last, it’s more important than ever to find ways to cut costs.

Meteorologist Paul Gross is looking at simple ways you can keep your home warm and comfortable this winter season for less.

Learn more here.

Where things stand in involuntary manslaughter case against parents of Oxford High School shooter

Wednesday marked exactly one year since a 15-year-old opened fire inside Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven other people.

Just days after the mass shooting, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald did something no other prosecutor has done in the country. She announced she was charging the parents of the shooter, Jennifer and James Crumbley, with involuntary manslaughter. This is the first time the parents of a school shooter have been charged.

See the report here.

Claim your cash: Check Michigan’s unclaimed property database, you could have money waiting

You could have unclaimed cash sitting in the hands of the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The Treasury has a website that tracks unclaimed property, adding up to millions of dollars in lost for forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.

See more here.