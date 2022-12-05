43º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police seek person of interest linked to carjacking on city’s west side

Victim was 84-year-old man

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit, Schoolcraft Road, Greenfield Road, Chevy Malibu, Carjacking
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking on the city’s west side. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Sunday (Dec. 4) at noon, on Schoolcraft and Greenfield roads in Detroit, when an 84-year-old man driving his grey 2013 Chevy Malibu was carjacked by the alleged suspect, who opened the driver’s side door and demanded the victim to get out.

The alleged suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter