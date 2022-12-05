Detroit police seek person of interest linked to carjacking on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking on the city’s west side.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a carjacking on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Sunday (Dec. 4) at noon, on Schoolcraft and Greenfield roads in Detroit, when an 84-year-old man driving his grey 2013 Chevy Malibu was carjacked by the alleged suspect, who opened the driver’s side door and demanded the victim to get out.

The alleged suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.