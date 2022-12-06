Carjacking suspect leads police on high-speed chase in Southfield

A stolen car chase that went from Southfield into Detroit reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour. The scene was chaotic and very fortunate that no one was seriously hurt as there were several close calls.

It all started with a carjacking along 8 Mile and Lahser roads around 7:30 Saturday (Dec. 3) night. A short time later, officers spotted and started chasing the stolen car on Telegraph and 9 Mile roads, then ending at Greenfield Road and Clarita Avenue, more than six miles away.

“I think it’s absolutely crazy because usually, it’s fairly quiet over here most of the time,” said James Watson.

The stolen SUV hit speeds as fast as 120 miles per hour Saturday night.

“For it to happen at that time of day, it’s odd,” Watson said. “Just slow down.”

Michigan State Police helicopter footage showed the chase from above as the SUV had multiple close calls trying to get away.

“They don’t care,” said Yvonne Jones. “They don’t care. They just want to get to where they are going. Driving down the street, you know. Don’t make sense to me.”

The chase got so intense that the driver was literally trying to make a getaway with the car down to its rims.

The thermal vision revealed just how much heat was being created from cast aluminum hitting the concrete. A combination created big fears for some of the people living nearby.

“The car could have possibly ignited with the fuel tank or something. Anything could have happened, you know,” Watson said. “That’s why we stay in.”

“We don’t go anywhere,” Jones said. “Take us to our apartments and the store or whatever, but we’re in the house.”

The two-minute chase ended when the driver finally lost control without the traction striking two cars before being hit with a pit maneuver and a swarm of nine police cruisers.

Police say the driver also robbed the Dunkin Donuts on Telegraph right after stealing the car.

“I’m just happy everybody was fine, and justice will be served,” said Kim Yatta.

Police recovered a weapon from the vehicle. The person arrested is now awaiting charges from the Oakland County prosecutor.