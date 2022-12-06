Michigan State Police use chopper to assist Detroit police in arrest of carjacking suspect

The Michigan State Police used their chopper to help assist the Detroit Police Department in locating the vehicle involved in a carjacking incident over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Friday (Dec. 2) when MSP located the alleged suspect near the Lodge Freeway and West Chicago.

The suspect exited the vehicle and tossed a gun near some bushes in front of a home in the 3200 block of Burligame Street. He then got into another vehicle and fled the scene.

The alleged suspect then drove to an area near Tuxedo Street and Dexter Avenue, where he lost control of the vehicle. He abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene but was captured by police a short time later.

The gun was recovered from Burlingame Street location.