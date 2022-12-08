Car crash closes part of Newburgh Road in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. – Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Newburgh Road in Westland on Thursday morning due to a car crash that occurred in the area.

At around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 8, a car crash occurred in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Avenue, which is between Ford Road and Cherry Hill. Police have not yet released what happened, or if any injuries were sustained.

As of 7:53 a.m., southbound Newburgh Road is closed between Ford Road and Cherry Hill, and will be for about two hours, police said. The public is asked to find an alternate route, as traffic will be detoured.

