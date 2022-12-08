Driver accused of striking, seriously injuring 15-year-old walking to school in Westland is in custody

Hit-and-run crash at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 8) in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Street in Westland.

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police said they have arrested the driver suspected of striking and seriously injuring a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school in Westland.

The hit-and-run crash happened at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 8) in the area of Newburgh Road and Marquette Street in Westland. Police said the 15-year-old John Gleen High School student was struck by a dark-colored compact SUV-style vehicle that ran through a red light.

Police said the driver fled the scene and continued southbound on Newburgh Road. The child was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia with “serious injuries.”

The suspected driver and vehicle were taken into custody before 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. The investigation is still ongoing and the findings will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westland police at 734-722-9600.

