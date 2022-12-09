31-year-old arrested after viral video shows street racers doing donuts on 7 Mile Road in Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has arrested a 31-year-old thanks to the viral videos that showed street racers doing donuts in a ring of fire on 7 Mile and Greenfield roads.

Police have been working quickly to try and find the drivers, passengers, and some bystanders after the video went viral. They say investigators were called in immediately by the chief to “Bring out the big guns” to track down their suspects, who could be facing a list of charges.

“We are actively investigating to identify a lot of people involved in that incident,” said Detroit police Commander Eric Decker.

Police are not releasing the name of the 31-year-old Detroiter they’ve arrested, but it is the first announced arrest in an incident that went viral on social media.

Drivers on Sunday (Dec. 4), night captured at the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield roads doing donuts, and then a man appeared to pour gasoline in a circle lighting it on fire which is a dangerous situation for everyone there, with the potential for federal consequences.

“Lighting fires, I think, a circle of death. I think there’s some strong felony repercussions,” Decker said.

Police say the officers seen not rushing in were afraid for their own safety and worked to make sure everyone there was able to leave safely, but a spectator fleeing from the scene did hit a police cruiser on the way out.

“These certain individuals that want to take over a street come out there for whatever reason and get more social media likes and put everybody, including themselves but also everybody else, in that type of jeopardy in danger,” Decker said.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), DPD also issued a warning for spectators who stood by and watched as the dangerous evening unfolded.

“Spectating is also as punishable as being the driver or occupants of those vehicles,” Decker said.

Police say they are still working to identify others in the video, including some of the other drivers and passengers. They are again stressing that stunts such as those are dangerous and just being around them is dangerous. Potentially criminal.

