One woman was hurt in an apartment complex fire that broke out on Detroit's west side. The fire occurred on Friday (Dec. 9) at 9411 Fielding Street in Detroit, where three other units were damaged.

The fire chief said the injured woman had been taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.