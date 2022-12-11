38º

2 men injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side

Both listed in temporary serious condition

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Detroit police at scene (WDIV)

DETROIT – Two men were shot while walking down Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night after a vehicle pulled up and began firing.

According to Detroit police, two men in their late teens/early 20s were walking down the 11000 block of Beaconsfield Street in Detroit on Saturday night when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing.

Officials say both men sustained gunshot wounds.

One was able to run from the scene and was found on Nottingham Road.

They were taken to a local hospital where they are both listed in temporary serious condition.

It is unknown at this time what the motive for this shooting was.

Police do not currently have a description of the suspect(s) or the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

