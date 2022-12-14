Morning 4: Michigan man accused of building machine guns for motorcycle clubs preparing for ‘war’ -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan man builds machine guns, silencers for biker clubs, cites ‘war’ with Hells Angels, feds say

A Michigan man is accused of building fully automatic machine guns and silencers for motorcycle clubs that he claimed are preparing for “war” with the Hells Angels, according to officials.

Shots fired when pickup truck abruptly changes lanes in front of SUV on Oakland County highway

Shots were fired on an Oakland County highway when the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes in front of an SUV, according to police.

I-94 to close in Detroit Friday through Tuesday for bridge work

A busy stretch of I-94 in Detroit will close for the weekend due to bridge work starting early Friday morning. Closures will last until Tuesday morning.

Michigan AG appeals parole of man convicted on sexual assault, kidnapping charges in 1994

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal opposing the Parole Board’s decision to release a man convicted on sexual assault and kidnapping charges in 1994.

