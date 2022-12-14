Metro Detroit weather: Tracking the approaching storm

4 Warn Weather – It took way too long for our skies to clear yesterday which didn’t help us warm but, the skies have a cleared a little here overnight. That clearing won’t last too long and it is leading to cooler temperatures this morning as clouds often act as a blanket of insolation. So, we are waking up to temps in the middle to upper 20s this Wednesday morning. Clouds are beginning to fill in ahead of an impressive storm moving slowly across the country. It is going to be pushing more clouds than anything into Pure Michigan throughout the day today with mostly dry conditions. At least it’s dry as you head out but watch out for those wind chills that are in the teens to lower 20s for anyone pounding the pavement, walking to work or school, or just walking the dog. Bundle up as you head out under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m.

The big storm that we are anticipating is practically on our doorstep and it has had wide ranging effects from blizzard conditions in the High Plains, to severe storms on the south side down in Texas and Oklahoma. The impact on us will be an increase of clouds more than anything as our skies go from partly skies to mostly cloudy, eventually becoming overcast. We cannot rule out some light and spotty rain and snow moving in through the day today as most of our Wednesday should still be dry. High temperatures should make it back into the upper 30s with a bit of a breeze E 7-17mph keeping wind chills in the lower 30s unfortunately. The majority of the wet weather coming our way will be moving in closer to midnight and beyond, and it should be mostly liquid or rain with better snow chances north of M 59 overnight.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Some locally heavy rain will move over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario during the early morning hours tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees closer to downtown Detroit. Areas north of M 59 known as our North Zone will see rain and snow showers back and forth while most of us will see plain rain, and a lot of it. We could very well see an inch of rain on the ground by the time most of you head out to begin your day tomorrow. That means the morning drive will be wet, slippery, and slow with some areas north even becoming a bit slushy making for a dangerous drive. The rain showers will taper off during the mid to late morning tomorrow bringing a drier afternoon with scattered, lighter rain showers and highs in the middle 40s with a warming breeze S 5-15 gusting 20-25mph at times.

Cooler air moves in Friday and we won’t likely make it out of the 30s all day to end the work and school week. There won’t be much moisture remaining over our area limiting the chances for rain and snow yet we expect some spotty light rain and snow especially in the afternoon here in Metro Detroit. The breezy conditions will remain as well WSW 10-20mph so those 30s will feel like the 20s when we factor in the wind. Winter officially starts soon and most of, if not all of the computer model data coming in shows more and more winter-like weather setting up shop in the Great Lakes Region. We should expect a cold weekend ahead with some light snow around and temps will be tumbling slowly through next week.

The weekend is all 20s to low 30s with west winds dragging lake effect snow bands across the state into Metro Detroit from time to time which you know will be a much bigger problem across Western Michigan this weekend. Just a word of warning for anyone possibly traveling that way this weekend as some snow squalls could make things very dangerous the farther west your travels take you. Some light snow is possible late in the day on Monday with a system approaching from the southwest but the models are trending toward dry conditions here for the start of Hanukkah on Monday.

Tuesday looks cool and dry as well as the models show another snowmaker moving in late Wednesday of next week which is the Winter Solstice or the official start of Winter.

We will keep you posted as we get closer. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

