Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m.

Officials say investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage that captured the suspect vehicle.

Police are looking for the driver of an older model blue Dodge Durango which is expected to have some front-end damage as a result of the collision.

Witnesses describe the driver as an African American female.

The teenager who was hit was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and identifying the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-943-2241 or to remain anonymous call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.