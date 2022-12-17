Morning 4: Highland Park’s Mama Shu saw who killed her son. Why hasn’t anyone been arrested? -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘My son was killed. I saw who did it’: Metro Detroit mom saw who killed her son

Nearly two years ago, 24-year-old Chinyelu Humphrey was shot and killed in front of his Highland Park home.

His mother, community activist Shamayim Harris, affectionately known as “Mama Shu,” said she saw who killed her son. She saw the killer, illuminated by the snow.

Macomb County man ordered to pay $500K in revenge porn case

A Macomb County man is paying a big price after a judge settles a revenge porn case.

David Michael Jenkins of Roseville was ordered to pay half a million dollars for sharing nude pictures of his ex.

How a cat was returned to a Waterford woman after getting lost on trip home from Florida

A cat was reunited with his owner in Waterford on Friday after a stranger found him in Tennessee and drove over 11 hours to bring him home.

Tucker, a tuxedo cat who enjoys vacationing in Florida, has been on quite a journey after he was lost in another state.

Faculty, students, alums call for transparency over dean resignation at Michigan State University

New outrage over an ongoing controversy at Michigan State University has students, faculty, and donors calling for the release of a new report about why the well-liked head of the business school was ousted earlier this year.

