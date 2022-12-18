Morning 4: Police searching for suspect who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Detroit liquor store -- and other news

Detroit police searching for man who stole Snoop Dogg bobblehead from liquor store

A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer, was stolen from a Detroit Liquor store and police are searching for the suspect.

What started as a promotional display for Corona Beer has gone from a conversation starter to a collectible.

Feds: Michigan man accused of building machine guns for biker club ‘war’ with Hells Angels

A Michigan man is accused of building fully automatic machine guns and silencers for motorcycle clubs that he claimed are preparing for “war” with the Hells Angels, according to officials.

Dearborn native fastest woman ranked to Master Chief in U.S. Navy

A sailor from Dearborn was the fastest woman to be ranked as Master Chief in the United States Navy.

Women make up only 30% of the Navy, and only a fraction serve in senior roles.

Pregnancy center in Eastpointe, board member’s home targeted by vandals overnight

Pregnancy Aid, a pregnancy center in Eastpointe, and a Pregnancy Aid board member’s home were vandalized early Saturday morning.

Spray-painted messages showed up on the side of the Pregnancy Aid building on 8 Mile Road in Eastpointe overnight on Saturday.

