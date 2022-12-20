Driver involved in hit-and-run that injured teen in Dearborn charged with misdemeanor

DEARBORN, Mich. – The driver that hit a teenager and fled the scene on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Dearborn has been charged with a one-year misdemeanor.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 37-year-old woman from River Rouge with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after she hit a teenager crossing the road and fled last week.

According to officials, a 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was hit as she was crossing Canterbury Street in Dearborn shortly after getting off the school bus.

Police later identified Paris Denise Varner as the driver of the blue Dodge Durango that can be seen hitting the teenager and fleeing in surveillance video.

Varner was taken into custody on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was treated at a local hospital and has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials say the Dearborn Police Department was assisted by the Detroit Police Department and the community in identifying Varner.

Paris Denise Varner was arraigned on Sunday and was issued a $500 personal bond with an additional condition that she may not travel outside of Wayne County.

A pretrial hearing is expected to take place on Jan. 27.

“This is a great example of everyone coming together to do the right thing. We were able to identify the driver and now charges have been issued for what could have been a fatal incident. Thankfully, the teen is recovering and a reckless driver is off the road,” Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin said.

