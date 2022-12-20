30º

Man in Macomb County prison accused of killing cellmate before stabbing another man 8 times in head, neck

Michael Ketchum previously convicted of assault with intent to murder

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Michael Leroy Ketchum (MDOC)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man who was being held in the Macomb Correctional Facility is facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the death of his cellmate and assault of another man in the prison.

Michael Leroy Ketchum, 45, is accused of going to breakfast and stabbing an incarcerated man eight times in the head and neck on Oct. 18. The victim is expected to survive, according to officials.

After the assault, officers went to Ketchum’s cell and found his cellmate dead under his bed. The cellmate had been tied up, strangled and stabbed to death.

Ketchum was arraigned on Dec. 19. He was charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and prisoner in possession of a weapon.

Ketchum had been previously convicted of assault with intent to murder, prisoner possessing weapons, prisoner possessing contraband, armed robbery, maintaining a lab involving methamphetamine and kidnapping. His earliest release date was April 22, 2083.

If convicted of first-degree murder or assault with intent to murder he faces life in prison without parole.

Ketchum has been moved to the Ionia Correctional Facility.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. A preliminary exam is set for Jan. 11, 2023.

“Mental health is greatly needed in our court system,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

