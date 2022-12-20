Morning 4: Several hurt after drunk teens cause crash in St. Clair County -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

3 ejected, 5 hurt after drunk teens leave bar, crash pickup trucks in St. Clair County, cops say

Three people were ejected and five were injured this weekend when some teenagers with fake IDs left a bar in St. Clair County and caused a rollover crash by trying to pass each other in pickup trucks, police said.

Read the report here.

Woman who fled Royal Oak police even after spike strips flattened tires facing 5 charges

A 46-year-old woman has been charged after leading Royal Oak police on a long chase that continued even after spike strips had flattened her tires and an officer had fired at her, authorities said.

Officials said the chase began at 1:08 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, when an officer tried to stop Veronica Shane McClain, 46, of Holly, while she was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of Crooks and West 14 Mile roads in Royal Oak.

See more here.

Paper manufacturer sued by Michigan AG for release of PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in St. Clair County

The Michigan Department of Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a paper manufacturer over the release of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” from its manufacturing processes.

The lawsuit was filed against Domtar Industries, Inc. The company formerly operated in Port Huron, Michigan, and runs mills in several states and in Canada.

Learn more here.

Man dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire

A man was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills.

Read more here.